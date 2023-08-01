New Generation Party de-registered

The New Generation Party has been de-registered as a Political Party with immediate effect.

This is as the Party has continued to breach the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act, 2013 [“Act”].

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa states not only did NGP breach the Act, they also did not remedy the breach, which led to its de-registration.

On 17 May, the Acting Registrar found that NGP was in breach of section 26(2) of the Act.

Consequently, to ensure compliance with the law, she, in accordance with section 19(1) of the Act, issued the party with a Notice to remedy the breach and in the exercise of the discretion under section 19(3), the Registrar suspended the party until it had remedied the same.

In the same notice, in accordance with section 19(2) of the Act, the Acting Registrar clearly outlined the particulars of the breach and then directed that the party remedy the breach within 60 days or show cause why the party should not be de-registered.

At the end of the 60 days period which was July 15th, it was noted that NGP still did not remedy the breach.

Mataiciwa says the Party was given a further 14 days from 17th July to show cause why it should not be de-registered.

On 31 July, the Acting Registrar received a response from the Party but the response was not satisfactory.

She further states the party has still not submitted the audited account for the year 2022 as required under section 26(2) of the Act.

Given the above, NGP has failed to remedy the breach despite being given the requisite time under the law.

Section 19(5) of the Act states, the Registrar shall deregister a political party which has not remedied the breach or contravention or complied with the Act as required by the Registrar under subsection (2).”

The number of registered political parties now stands at eight with the de-registration of NGP.