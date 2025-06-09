New campaign aims to stop road accidents

[file photo]

Road safety awareness is back at the forefront of Fiji’s national agenda, with the Ministry of Employment intensifying efforts to prevent accidents and save lives.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Maritino Nemani said saving lives through prevention was far more effective than dealing with the aftermath of road fatalities.

He highlighted that over the past two years, the Ministry has allocated substantial funding and worked closely with the Land Transport Authority to ensure safety campaigns reach as many people as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

“We see that awareness if you look at how it is packaged we reach out to schools, work with sports organizations, and use TVs, billboards, and whatever platforms we can to make sure our message reaches people effectively, because it can save lives.”

Nemani reflected that road safety education was once central to the school curriculum but had been neglected over time.

He adds that awareness is now delivered through schools, sports organizations, TV, billboards, and multiple platforms to maximize impact because it can save lives.

The renewed focus includes enhanced campaigns, increased funding, and stronger partnerships with the LTA Board.

Nemani states that these measures aim to educate the public and promote safer road behaviors nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.