Need to bolster operational research capacity

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, emphasizes the critical need for Fiji and the wider Pacific region to bolster their medical and operational research capacity in public health.

Speaking during the opening of the 2023 Pacific Islands Health Research Symposium today, Dr. Lalabalavu stresses the necessity of identifying constraints, conducting thorough investigations, and recommending improvements to enhance healthcare programs’ efficiency.

Dr. Lalabalavu acknowledges the conspicuous absence of operational research capacity in regional public health initiatives, and he firmly asserts that investing in research is not just an obligation but a self-interest imperative.

He says that understanding and overcoming the challenges faced in addressing health issues are pivotal for the region’s overall well-being.

The Minister for Health told those present that health threats do not recognize borders.

“Understanding and acknowledging the importance of inviting and fortifying research skills for the conduct and dissemination of medical and operational research is Paramount. These skills pay the path for changes in policy and practice that resonate with local and regional needs.”

Regrettably, Dr. Lalabalavu notes that the capacity for medical and operational research in the Pacific remains underdeveloped.

He says to bridge this gap and foster regional collaboration, he called for concerted efforts from governments, healthcare institutions, and international partners.

The symposium has brought together experts, researchers, and policymakers from across the Pacific to discuss and share insights into pressing health challenges facing the region.