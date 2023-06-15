Need for cybersecurity awareness

[Source: VB]

In an increasingly interconnected world, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical concern affecting individuals in Fiji.

Trend Micro Country Director for the Pacific Islands, Danny Bongiorno, says that enhancing cybersecurity awareness and preparedness is of utmost importance, as it ensures the protection of sensitive data, financial assets, and critical infrastructure.

“I think as the attackers start becoming a lot more sophisticated and are attacking, I suppose, regions like the Pacific Islands, organizations certainly need to be aware of the type of solutions that are out in the marketplace and how organizations like Trend Micro, who are leaders in cybersecurity across the globe, can really help organizations here in Fiji.”

Bongiorno says with the growing reliance on technology, it is crucial for Fiji to prioritize cybersecurity measures to safeguard its citizens, businesses, and government entities from cyber threats.

He will be part of the Innovate Conference, which starts today.