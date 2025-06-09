Navakamocea appointed as PS for iTaukei Affairs

[file photo]

Jone Navakamocea has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has acknowledged Navakamocea’s extensive experience and leadership in the public sector.

Navakamocea had been acting in the role since April this year.

He holds a Master of Science in Macroeconomics, Policy, and Planning in Developing Countries from the University of Bradford in England and brings over 30 years of experience in economic planning and development.

Vasu says Navakamocea’s appointment will strengthen the ministry’s work in serving the iTaukei community and advancing Fiji’s national development goals.

He adds that the ministry is confident in Navakamocea’s ability to lead efforts in preserving and promoting the welfare, culture, and heritage of the iTaukei people while supporting sustainable development and good governance.

Vasu also thanked ministry staff for their continued commitment and said he looked forward to working closely with the new permanent secretary.

