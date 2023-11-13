System brings plenty of rain

As Fiji braces for the impact of the approaching weather system, the Fiji Meteorological Services has issued warnings of heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding.

Acting Director, Bipen Prakash states that the current tropical depression is likely to gain strength and transform into a cyclone later this evening.

He says the projected path of the cyclone indicates a close approach to the West of Fiji, with significant impacts expected across the Yasawas and Mamanuca group.

According to Prakash starting from tomorrow, residents in these regions can anticipate the onset of gale to storm force winds.

He stresses that the adverse weather conditions are expected to progressively spread across the entirety of Fiji as the cyclone advances.

Prakash says the system is bringing plenty of rain as flash flood alerts have been issued, and they are expected to persist and extend to other parts of the country as the system moves closer.

“The maximum intensity what we expect at this stage is category 2. But though it is not a severe tropical cyclone, we expect it to bring a lot of rain as well. Already parts of the country, especially the central division and as well as the northern division is experiencing heavy rainfall.”

He is advising people to start preparing now and not leave it to the last minute.

The Fiji Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the cyclone progresses.