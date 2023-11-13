Residents intensify preparations for approaching tropical cyclone

Labasa Town residents who live in low-lying areas have intensified their preparations for the approaching tropical cyclone, learning from past experiences.

Resident, Elia Mataiasi says they would not like to repeat the mistakes from previous tropical cyclones in which they acted in the last minute.

Mataiasi says they have taken proactive actions to ensure safety.

“The main disadvantage of staying in this area is … the rainfalls, if it falls in two to three days – continuous rain then we most probably noticing flash flood coming inside the village.”



As it is typical in their community, Mataiasi says they are also keeping an eye out for one another – especially for children, women and the elderlies.

“We always remind each other and always help each other in this community in the tropical cyclone that used to come … because we have been facing so many tropical cyclones before, here we work hand in hand.”

The majority of these residents are still filled with fear, as they were severely affected by flooding during Tropical Cyclone Ana in 2021.

Residents are on the watch for flooding, as a flash-flood alert remains active for low-lying areas in the Northern Division and other parts of the country.

People living in flood-prone areas are urged to seek assistance from the Divisional Police Disaster Standby Teams that have been activated in light of the tropical cyclone alert.

The Northern Police Command Center can be reached through 9904902 or 9905529.