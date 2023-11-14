Outpatient services suspended at Nausori Health Centre

[File Photo]

Members of the public are being advised that all general outpatient services at the Nausori Health Centre have been temporarily suspended.

The Ministry of Health says all patients seeking outpatient care are requested to go to the Wainibokasi Hospital, which is open for 24 hours every day or the Nakasi Health Centre, which is open daily until 8pm.

The Ministry says that only emergency and maternity cases will continue to be seen at the Nausori Health Centre Maternity Unit foyer.

According to the Health Ministry, the Makoi Health Centre is also open until 10pm daily, while the Valelevu Health Centre is open 24 hours daily.

For medical emergencies, members of the public in the Nausori and Nasinu areas are encouraged to go to their nearest health facility for immediate medical care.