Improved drainage prevents flooding in Labasa

Enhanced drainage systems have kept Labasa’s flood-prone areas unaffected as Tropical Cyclone Rae slowly impacts the Northern Division.

Despite heavy rain, Vunivutu Road outside Labasa town is underwater but remains accessible.

Crossings like Boca and Bulileka, which is typically flooded, are clear.

Article continues after advertisement

Residents in Coqeloa, Vuo, and surrounding areas report only rain and wind so far and are prepared for any changes.

Some businesses have opted to close while others remain open.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link