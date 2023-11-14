Fijians urged to stay indoors

[Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is urgently appealing to the public to remain indoors.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu emphasizes the importance of this precautionary measure to facilitate authorities in effectively monitoring the escalating weather situation.

ACP Driu underscores the critical nature of adhering to the current weather conditions and encourages the public to stay informed by accessing updates through social media platforms.

The collaboration between the Fiji Police Force and the National Disaster Management Office is aimed at facilitating the movement of affected Fijians to evacuation centres, ensuring their safety during adverse weather conditions.

“They must and they should take heed of the advisory and also the updates from the Fiji Met and people need to listen to the radio stations on all the alerts and the updates from the Fiji Met. We must not take things lightly.”

Police officers are actively engaged in community visitations, inspecting flood-prone areas, and adapting their operational strategies in response to the Tropical Cyclone Alert.

ACP Driu urges the public not to be complacent with their safety and stresses the availability of police assistance.

Individuals in need of help are urged to contact their respective Divisional Police Command Centres or Divisional Police Commanders, with contact information shared on FPF social media platforms.