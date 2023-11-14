Fiji braces for heavy rainfall

Widespread rainfall has saturated various parts of the country.

Fiji Meteorological Services Acting Director Bipen Prakash highlights that the trough of low pressure linked to Cyclone Mal is already unleashing substantial rainfall across Fiji, particularly impacting the Central Division.

Flash flood warnings are now active for areas in Suva and Lami and a broader alert covers most parts of the Central Division and Ovalau.

Anticipating an escalation in rainfall as Cyclone Mal approaches, a heavy rain warning is currently in effect for the entire Fiji Group.

The potential for intensified rainfall activity raises concerns about increased flood risks.

Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.