Nasinu residents ask for better services

Nasinu residents say they want improvements across major sectors of the economy.

They raised issues with the government yesterday at the first round of consultation for the 2025-2026 national budget.

Residents say they expect the government to look into improving healthcare in Nasinu and also education.

Some residents have also asked the government to consider infrastructure upgrades, including road maintenance and upgrades to feeder roads.

A few residents have also requested the government to enhance support for vulnerable members of the community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad acknowledges the issues raised, saying that he will ensure relevant authorities are made aware.

He says these things will be taken into account when formulating the budget for the next fiscal year.

“We still have to take some loans. But because our GDP is growing, our debt-to-GDP ratio is down. At least we have some space if we need to build infrastructure to grow again. So, friends, ladies and gentlemen, as I said, we are not the most perfect government.”

Prasad adds the purpose of holding these consultations is to establish a sustainable foundation and the policies of the next government.

Prasad encourages people to take part in public consultations and raise their concerns and queries with the government.

