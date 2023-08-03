Nasaqalau Farmers Cluster receives yaqona pounding machine

42 farmers of Nasaqalau Farmers Cluster in Welagi Village, Taveuni are a step closer to achieving their dream of establishing a cooperative.

This as they have received a yaqona pounding machine from the government.

Cluster President, Elia Mailigoa says the assistance has come at an opportune time, as they have undertaken a three-year yaqona planting scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

Mailigoa says they aim to improve their livelihood through the scheme.

“We hope to improve the livelihood of our members and their families through the three-year yaqona planting scheme. Our primary objective is to help build a better future for our people.”

Mailigoa says they are grateful for the government’s commitment towards farmers, which will help them contribute effectively to the economy.

The Nasaqalau Farmers Cluster was established in April last year, and each member has planted around 3000 yaqona plants within a year.

The Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna officiated at the handover of the machine yesterday in Welagi Village, Taveuni.

The yaqona pounding machine is valued at around $6,000, which was purchased through the one third – two third concept by the government.