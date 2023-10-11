Naisogovau Day celebrates unity and progress

Nacanieli Baleirara.

While Fiji Day is celebrated nationwide, the village of Naisogovau in Bau Tailevu has chosen to observe ‘Naisogovau Day,’ a unique celebration aimed at generating funds for their village development projects.

In a heartwarming display of unity and dedication, the women of Naisogovau are each contributing $250 towards the construction of a much-needed community hall, which will serve as an evacuation centre during natural disasters.

Nacanieli Baleirara, the head of the Village Development Committee, says that with unwavering determination and a deep sense of community spirit, they managed to raise a remarkable $20,227.70.

Baleirara says this achievement not only surpassed their initial fundraising goal but also doubled the amount they raised in the previous year.

“This year, the women of Naisogovau are working tirelessly to raise $19,000, which is our budget for ongoing projects, including the construction of the community hall that will serve as our evacuation centre.”

Baleirara says the success of this fundraising endeavour is a testament to the dedication and unity of the Naisogovau community.

It also demonstrates their commitment to building a safer and more resilient village that can withstand the challenges posed by natural disasters.

Naisogovau village is nestled just off Bau Road, a mere few kilometres from Nausori town.