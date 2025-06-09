Naidiri Park wins top global ocean award

Fiji has once again gained international recognition through the efforts of the indigenous youth-led initiative, Naidiri Marine Biodiversity Park in Sigatoka.

Park President Manoa Duwai states this project has highlighted Fiji’s leadership in ocean conservation and innovation on the global stage.

Duwai said at the recent Blue Economy World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Naidiri Marine Biodiversity Park was honored with the first and the highest OceanLove Innovation Award 2025.

He said out of a record 260 entries from 64 countries, the project excelled in the education category, highlighting its significance in advancing ocean-focused innovation worldwide.

“Established in 2009 and based in Naidiri Bay, Nadroga, the initiative has successfully operated a Marine Protected Area along Fiji’s coral coast, significantly contributing to the restoration and preservation of marine ecosystems.”

The Naidiri community proudly manages this vital resource with a deep connection to their traditional land and sea.

Tourists are welcomed to explore this living success through an unforgettable coral reef snorkeling experience, paired with an indigenous village tour that shares the community’s culture and conservation journey.

Meanwhile, the second winner of the award is Very Nile, Egypt, recognized for its contributions to the Nile River ecosystem.

The third award was presented to Husna Amimu Msola from Tanzania for her impactful local environmental initiatives.

The fourth and fifth awards were given to the Association for Community Awareness in Cameroon, commended for its community-focused conservation efforts and Eco-Dahab, led by Nadine Wahab in Egypt, noted for its sustainable environmental projects respectively.

