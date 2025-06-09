Nadi woman charged over online posts

file photo

A 40-year-old woman from Nadi has been charged by the Fiji Police Cybercrime Unit following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She faces two counts of Causing Harm by Posting Electronic Communication under the Online Safety Act, and two counts of Insulting or Annoying any Person under the Crimes Act.

The woman remains in police custody and is due to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

