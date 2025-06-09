Nadi Declaration strengthens democratic commitments

The Commonwealth Law Ministers meeting in Nadi have adopted the Nadi Declaration on Democratic Resilience and Participation.

The declaration sets out a framework to strengthen democracy across member countries through the rule of law, human rights and good governance.

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the values of the Commonwealth Charter and the Latimer House Principles, stressing that strong democratic systems are vital for peace, stability and sustainable development.

The declaration also recognises the unique challenges faced by Small Island Developing States, including the impacts of climate change, and calls for stronger resilience and institutional capacity.

Under the framework, member countries have agreed to uphold judicial independence, protect human rights, strengthen anti-corruption efforts, promote transparency and expand citizen participation in decision-making.

The Nadi Declaration also encourages greater collaboration among Commonwealth nations to prevent democratic backsliding and build public trust in institutions.

The outcome of the meeting positions the Commonwealth as a united bloc committed to protecting democracy and strengthening governance across its member states.

