MSG senior officials reaffirm unity

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Facebook

The two-day Pre-Summit Senior Officials Meeting of the Melanesian Spearhead Group concluded with high-level delegates reaffirming their commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, security, and reform ahead of the upcoming Leaders’ Summit.

Director General in the Office of the Prime Minister of Vanuatu, George Maniuri, says the meeting is taking place during a challenging and uncertain time, both globally and regionally.

He called on MSG members to stay “diligent and steadfast” as the bloc works to navigate “uncharted seas” and maintain its relevance in a shifting political landscape.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chair believes that it is vital to ensure the organization remains fit for purpose, relevant, and influential within the broader regional and global landscape.

“We ought to continue to ensure that our organization continues to not only remain relevant, but adapt, thrive, and provide much-needed value-add to the regional and international discourse.”

He highlighted the MSG 2038 Prosperity for All Plan, describing it as a long-term vision to build a strong, secure, and caring Melanesian community.

“The MSG, through our Secretariat, has undertaken to ensure that the plan responds and aligns with the wider region’s 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific continent. This is an important process which strategically positioned the MSG to better respond to members’ need.”

The MSG Secretariat will be focusing on projecting the MSG as a sub-regional organization with international influence and capability.

The meeting, chaired by Director General in the Office of the Prime Minister of Vanuatu, brought together senior representatives from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, the FLNKS, Vanuatu, and Associate Member Indonesia.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.