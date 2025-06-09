MSG handover set for next week

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is ready to lead the Melanesian Spearhead Group next week, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka taking charge on Monday.

Ahead of the formal handover, Rabuka hosted MSG leaders and senior officials for a friendly round of golf in Suva.

He said the game was a way to connect informally before official talks begin, describing it as a friendly but important opportunity for dialogue.

Rabuka said the relaxed setting allowed leaders to reflect on key issues and build on the spirit of unity.

He hopes the atmosphere of friendship can be carried to the Pacific Islands Forum in Honiara and eventually to the UN General Assembly in September.

Joining the Prime Minister at the Fiji Golf Club were Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto and Fiji’s High Commissioners to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Indonesia’s Ambassador to Fiji was also present.

MSG includes Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and FLNKS.

It focuses on political, economic and cultural ties across Melanesia.

The official handover will take place at the Bose Levu Vakaturaga Grounds.

