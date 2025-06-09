Mount Kasi exploration set to restart

Exploration work is set to begin at Mount Kasi in Cakaudrove, raising concerns over the environment after past mining left lasting damage.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo states the mistakes of the 1900s will not be repeated and the government is committed to protecting the area.

Vosarogo said when we talk about Mount Kasi, there’s a lot of negativity because of its history.

Article continues after advertisement

Exploration at Mount Kasi will resume after a 16-month dispute between landowners and Vatukoula Gold Mines was resolved.

“When we talk about Mount Kasi, there’s a lot of negativity because of its history. That’s why in this new phase, we are determined to address those environmental and social concerns from the landowners.”

Opposition MP Vijay Nath welcomed the progress but urges the Ministry to ensure landowners benefit from surrounding resources.

Vosarogo assures the ministry is supporting discussions to help landowners invest in local service industries.

“While exploring Mount Kasi, we’ve seen huge potential. I hope the Ministry continues to engage with people on how other parts of the land can also be used.”

Vosarogo said this new phase would address landowners’ environmental and social concerns with consultations continuing before work begins to ensure transparency and responsibility.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.