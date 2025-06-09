MoU introduces film visa for international productions in Fiji

A new film visa will be introduced to streamline entry for international film crews. The move is aimed at strengthening support for the country’s growing screen industry.

The visa is backed by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Immigration and Film Fiji. The agreement sets clear roles and improves coordination on visas, permits and information sharing.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu states the MoU formalises years of cooperation between the two agencies.

He said it would support timely processing for film productions while safeguarding border security and the integrity of the immigration system.

Salusalu points out that international productions bring employment, skills transfer and global exposure.

He also commends Film Fiji for its strong compliance record, noting the low level of industry breaches over the years.

Film Fiji CEO Jone Robertson states the new film visa reflects how international productions operate.

He explained that film crews often stay for short periods and travel in and out of the country several times during one project.

Robertson said the previous system was designed for long-term workers, which caused delays for film crews.

He said the new visa provides a clear and consistent process tailored to the film industry.

He adds that the visa will improve data collection as crews will declare filming as their purpose of entry.

This will help track production activity and improve planning.

Robertson also points out that the MoU strengthens partnership and ensures the country remains a competitive and film-friendly destination.

