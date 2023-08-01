More work needed to fix Navua hospital

The Health Ministry is fixing the electrical fault and sewage system at Navua Hospital.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong.

He states that the sewage system and the electrical circuit are underpowered to meet the ongoing demands in the hospital.

“I think it was highlighted by the Minister. And a lot of what happened in Navua is something we are now trying to rectify. I know that in the beginning, before Navua coming into the limelight, we had problems with its sewage system, which had been undergoing some changes. But the next one is a problem in Navua that is happening in many of our big hospitals, and that is that the electrical circuit is underpowered to meet the ongoing demands.”

Dr Fong says that they are also trying to bring in new equipment, but new laboratory and ultrasound equipment at the hospital will only be functional if the electrical network source is viable enough; thus, a lot of electrical network upgrades are needed.

He adds that it will be part of the Ministry’s minor works program to fix the electrical networks and the sewage network within all the major hospitals around the country.