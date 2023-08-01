MoH to purchase medical containers

Cabinet has approved the execution of an Exchange of Notes between the Ministry of Health and the Japanese for a grant of $2.4 million.

The Ministry will use this grant to purchase two medical containers.

The two medical containers will be used as clinics to support an integrated model of primary health care, testing and training.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry’s priority will be to utilise the container clinics in communities to provide integrated services for family health, maternal child health wellness, diabetes, non-communicable diseases and sexually transmitted diseases.

The medical containers will serve as a potential model or pilot to form aspects of future healthcare provisions.