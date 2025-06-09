Ministry urges early cancer detection amid treatment limitations

Resources for cancer treatment in Fiji remain limited, and the Health Ministry continues to emphasize the importance of early presentation.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says late detection makes the disease more complicated and far more costly to treat.

He adds that people need to discuss health matters openly in schools, communities, and villages to stress the importance of not waiting until conditions become critical.

Ravunawa explains that for treatments like chemotherapy, which are not available locally, patients may be referred overseas, but this must balance medical needs with costs.

“The Ministry would support referrals along those lines. However, doctors also consider the prognosis meaning, if a patient is referred overseas, what are their chances of survival. All of this must be balanced in terms of economics and in providing better hope for the patient and their family. We don’t want to invest too much when patients just go and end their lives on the operating table, and things like that.”

Ravunawa adds that the Ministry is focused on improving women’s health, though challenges remain.

He also notes that radiation therapy is not currently available in the country.

Head of Family Health, Dr. Rachel Devi, stresses the importance of women and girls maintaining good health to build stronger families and communities.

Dr. Devi says that increased awareness, healthcare access, and education are critical to empower women and girls and secure the nation’s overall well-being and future growth.

