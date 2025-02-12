Ministry to relook at enrolment concerns

Acting Permanent Secretary Meli Nacuva during the Submissions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts [middle] [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Education is set to review concerns raised by parents regarding unfair enrollment practices in schools.

Acting Permanent Secretary Meli Nacuva confirms that the Ministry is aware of the issue.

Nacuva made the comments in response to questions from Standing Committee on Public Accounts Member Hem Chand.

Nacuva says they are aware of concerns over discriminatory enrollment criteria used by some schools.

“The Honorable Minister has given instructions, very strict instructions, to our head of schools on their criteria for enrollment that it’s non-discriminatory. And I think in the next few weeks, we will be looking at seeing how some of those issues that are raised by the parents are being dealt with.”

The Ministry has also received complaints from students who were asked to leave their schools after attending classes for a few days.

It adds that academic performance or any other distinguishing factor should not be the sole criteria for enrollment.

