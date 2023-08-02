Ministry to address staff shortages

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has set out a plan to address the shortage of staff and resources faced in their offices around the country.

Assistant Minister, Tomasi Tunabuna made the assurance during his visit to the Savusavu Agriculture Office yesterday.

Tunabuna applauded the staff for holding the fort over the past years.

“We have come through it, it has made us stronger … not only as individuals but as a team. It is not only as Team Cakaudrove, but the whole Ministry of Agriculture Team and Government Team.”

Tunabuna reminded the staff that they play a vital role in helping the Ministry achieve its objectives.

He also emphasized that the $92.5 million budget allocation needs to be utilized well in the new fiscal year.

The Ministry has 16 officials who serve 11,518 farmers in the Province of Cakaudrove.

The Assistant Minister is on a two-week tour of the Northern Division.