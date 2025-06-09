Ministry targets elderly fitness

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is stepping up efforts to address the growing challenges of elderly health.

Head of Physiotherapy at the Ministry Josifini Tuiloma states many people over 50 struggle with daily activities and may need support when walking.

She urges the public to exercise regularly to keep the body active and maintain healthy blood flow.

Tuiloma also emphasizes the importance of consulting qualified physiotherapists for proper training to prevent tendon and ligament injuries.

The Ministry is working to expand training programs to grassroots communities, including rural and maritime areas, and encourages young people to focus on their health early to avoid complications later in life.

