Ministry issues urgent warning on contaminated anti-allergy syrup

[Source: Edition.mv]

The Ministry of Health has issued advice regarding a contaminated anti-allergy syrup that should not be consumed.

The syrup, known as Alergo Cetirizine, is considered toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal, especially for children.

The Ministry states that the Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services cannot confirm at this stage which pharmaceutical companies have imported the medicinal product into Fiji and advises members of the public to be vigilant on this matter.

The Ministry has advised pharmacists nationwide not to dispense, distribute, or sell this product and to immediately notify the Medicines Regulatory Authority if the product is in their possession.

Wholesalers and retailers have also been urged to increase surveillance and monitor within the supply chains.

It has also asked healthcare professionals to report any suspicious cases or symptoms linked to the consumption of this contaminated medication.