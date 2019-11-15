Ministry investigates death of Fijian on board chartered flight

The Health Ministry confirms receiving reports regarding a Fijian citizen who died on board a chartered international flight from India last Tuesday.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they’re currently collating all the information as to what transpired and an investigation is currently underway.

Dr Waqainabete confirms that COVID-19 is not the actual cause of his death as there’s a high chance it’s due to other factors.

“Patient having medical attention in overseas and coming and suffered a consequence of the disease that person had had so that person as does not have any COVID-19 and does pose any risk there’s no risk on that to the community at large”.

FBC News can confirm there are chances that the late Fijian also traveled on the same flight on which Fiji’s latest COVID-19 patient boarded from India.

It is believed the deceased passed away after experiencing breathing problems midway through a flight from New Delhi to Batam then to Merauke, Indonesia before flying over to Fiji.

According to Jakarta Post, the body of this Fijian national was recovered during a stopover at Hang Nadim Airport in Butam, Riau Islands, in accordance to the existing COVID-19 protocol.