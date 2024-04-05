Ministry intensifies efforts to boost dalo production

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to capitalize on dalo production in the provinces of Serua and Namosi.

Serua/Namosi Senior Agriculture Officer Inosi Vulawalu says a two-day meeting with farmers was crucial for knowledge sharing on how best productivity can be boosted, while farmers also shared the challenges they are facing.

With the recent hike in dalo prices signifies a demand where prices can go up as high as $60 per bundle, Vulawalu says the Ministry will ensure that farmers are accorded the support they need to help contribute to food security

“The two days of dalo training were a forum that we thought would have dalo farmers in the province of Serua/Namosi come together and share information and challenges that they are facing to help boost dalo production.” We hope to take down some key areas of concern, and we will use the information to help us align programs under the dalo program.”

$12million is allocated to the operation of the Crop Division, and from that, $3 million is for the Central Division, with Serua/Namosi allocated $638,000.

The Ministry is therefore urging farmers to also utilize the $63K Dalo Development Program for maximum production.

During the meeting, farmers were also informed about dalo pests and diseases, market prices, farm management, and animal health and production.