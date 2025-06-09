Ministry has no power to set beche-de-mer prices

The Ministry of Fisheries does not have the legal authority to regulate the price of beche-de-mer, as price control is not provided for under the Fisheries Act.

This has been confirmed by Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu in response to growing frustration from fishermen across Vanua Levu over low buying prices offered by the 10 approved companies at various fisheries stations.

She says while price regulation remains outside the Ministry’s mandate, monitoring, compliance and sustainability remain its top priorities.

“The Ministry has no power to regulate the price because it is not in the provisions of the Fisheries Act. However, we work with the 10 companies that have been approved to buy, process and export sea cucumbers from the fishermen. They have submitted to us a list of prices that they would buy from the fishermen. So we are hoping that these companies are buying at that price.”

Bainivalu also stresses that the Ministry does not receive any financial benefit from the buying process. Instead, she says the exercise allows officials to record data, monitor licences from various qoliqoli and ensure compliance.

“In conducting this exercise, it gives us the opportunity to record our data and monitor the licences coming from the various qoliqoli that bring in sea cucumber. That helps us in many ways, including when considering reopening the fishery or lifting the ban in the future.”

The Ministry also indicates that under the revised Fisheries Act, it now has stronger enforcement powers, including the authority to confiscate catches and take action against those who fail to comply with monitoring and regulatory requirements.

