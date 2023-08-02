Minister unveils citizen’s guide to national budget

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has articulated his vision for an inclusive society where budget decisions are collectively made, placing the true power of democracy in the hands of the people.

He highlighted this today while unveiling the ‘Citizens Guide to the National Budget’.

Prof Prasad says the guide for the 2023-2024 budget aims to enhance transparency and participative democracy.

Article continues after advertisement



Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

He states this initiative will empower citizens by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to actively engage in the policy-making process.

Prasad emphasizes that this will foster a collective wisdom, creativity, and innovation within the society, leading to well-informed decisions that mirror the needs and aspirations of the people.

“As I always say, that there is a lot of knowledge, ideas, thoughts, about new innovations there besides outside of government can do so much government’s job is to facilitate that engagement we have with the government we want to work with all the stakeholders.”

Recognizing national budgets as a central economic and political process, Prasad reiterated the importance of citizens’ involvement and comprehension in shaping the country’s future.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga, emphasized the need to comprehend the term people-centred development to grasp its true essence.

“But today is a clear demonstration that the political will to ensure that this is realized, is right here through this Citizens Budget guide and so it’s also a clear sign that the Chinese government is serious about rebuilding trust.”

To ensure widespread awareness, the government invited civil society organizations, academia, and other key stakeholders to collaborate in disseminating vital information about the Citizens Guide to the National Budget.