Minister Rayalu’s legacy remembered

A wave of grief swept through the FMF Gymnasium today as loved ones bid farewell to former Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu, remembered for both his service and his spirit.

The late Vatimi Rayalu has captured many people’s hearts as a person who works for the people and a person whose journey is rooted in the soil.

Vatimi Rayalu’s legacy was shared by grieving family members, friends, and government officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica spoke on behalf of the QVS schools and described Rayalu as a man of action.

“I will miss our quiet moments, our deep discussions, and our shared vision for our country. I will miss the man who, even on his hardest days, carried the weight of his ministry with grace. As we bid farewell to this noble servant of the people, let us take comfort in the words of the scriptures: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Kamikamica reflected on their school days, recalling friendly competition that helped build a strong bond, one that continued as they later served together in Cabinet.

The late Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, is being remembered not only for his professional expertise but also for his decades of hands-on experience and unbreakable bond with the land and its people.

