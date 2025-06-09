Minister forecasts tougher financial year ahead

[Photo: FILE]

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel warns that Fiji will feel the effects of rising prices due to the conflict in the Middle East within the next two to three months.

Immanuel stresses that Fiji is not immune to global economic pressures.

He adds that the global economy has been fragile since 2023, but Fiji fared well from 2022 to 2023 following the pandemic and remains stronger than some of its neighbors.

“At the end of my talk, we will discuss the issues or the challenges that we face. As you are aware, we are facing major challenges not only in Fiji but globally. We are facing headwinds that we are not sure when it is going to end that is the war in Iran.”

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Immanuel adds that the 2026-2027 financial year will be tougher.

The government has established a fuel committee and a Cabinet subcommittee to assess the conflict’s impact.

The committees are examining supply issues and potential price increases.

Immanuel says higher fuel costs can affect the cost of doing business, transport, and public goods.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder states that government support during the fuel crisis will focus on low-income households, as it will not be possible to assist everyone.

Gounder says the Middle East crisis has created uncertainty over both fuel prices and supply.

He warns this is the first time Fiji faces the risk of running out of fuel.

Tonight’s budget consultation will take place at the Parish Hall in Nausori. Fijians are invited to attend, provide feedback, and raise questions on the national budget.LC