Minister commends conviction in $2b meth bust

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua has commended the successful conviction of the nine individuals in the historic two billion dollar methamphetamine bust case

Naivalurua says Fiji has reached a defining moment in its battle against the escalating drug crisis.

The nine, including Justin Ho, David Heritage, Louie Logaivau, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Sakiusa Tuva, Jale Aukerea, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, and Viliame Colawaliku, were sentenced by the Lautoka High Court today.

Naivalurua says this verdict sends an unmistakable message that Fiji will not stand by while illicit drugs infiltrate our communities and endanger our future.

He adds that the consequences of this crisis are stark, as our youth and children are being deliberately targeted, with addiction rapidly spreading, destroying futures, and leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Naivalurua adds Fiji is confronting a dangerous surge in HIV infections, driven by injecting drug use and deadly practices such as ‘bluetoothing’, where blood is shared among users.

The other effect is that the corrosive influence of drug money is seeping into institutions, eroding public trust and, in some cases, corrupting members of the Police Force itself.

He states that Fiji’s hard-earned international reputation and the tourism industry that sustains countless livelihoods face various risks from the shadow of organised crime.

Naivalurua, expressed gratitude and commendation to the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for their exceptional dedication, professionalism, and perseverance in securing these landmark convictions. He says the January 2024 operation, which resulted in the seizure of over four tonnes of methamphetamine, was one of unprecedented scale and complexity.

The Minister says the successful prosecution arising from this case demonstrates the growing capability and unwavering commitment of our law enforcement agencies to disrupt organised crime and dismantle drug cartels – despite the serious challenges they face, including attempts at internal infiltration.

To those involved in the drug trade and abuse, the Minister has a stern message.

“Drugs will destroy your future, damage your health, and tear families apart. The dangerous practice of “bluetoothing” is not a thrill – it is a deceptive, life-threatening act that puts your life and the lives of others at risk. We urge all who are struggling with addiction to seek help immediately. Support services are available, and HIV is treatable with free treatment accessible to everyone.”

He is also reminding parents that their guidance, vigilance, and discipline are vital in protecting their children from this menace.

Naivalarua says strong families are the first line of defence, and together we must reinforce our values and strengthen community bonds to overcome this crisis.

He states that the Fijian Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, is unwavering in its commitment to eradicating this scourge.

Through a comprehensive Police Uplift programme, the Minister says they are confronting internal corruption, restoring integrity, and strengthening operational capacity.

Naivalarua adds that those who betray public trust – whether directly or indirectly involved—will be held accountable. No one is above the law, and no status or connection will shield anyone from justice.

He stresses that they are addressing the root causes of this crisis while at the same time strengthening social cohesion and community resilience.

Naivalarua states that their efforts are reinforced through strong partnerships with international allies—including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, UNDP, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

