Media must protect its women

Women in media need stronger protections against online abuse, stolen content and digital threats.

This, according to Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Women in Media conference at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Kiran called for tougher online safety laws and greater recognition of the risks women journalists face both online and on the ground.

She said rising cyberbullying, digital disinformation and online harassment are pushing many out of the public space.

Much of their work, she added is copied, misused, or circulated without credit.

Kiran confirmed that public submissions for a review of the Online Safety Act will open at the end of the month. Her ministry plans to work with media outlets to help close gender gaps and create safer work environments.

She also acknowledged the toll of media work, noting that many women work long hours under pressure, often reporting on grief, crisis, and celebration. She urged newsrooms to adopt stronger policies that support women’s safety and help them rise into leadership roles.

Kiran acknowledged the Women in Media Fiji initiative, describing it as a model for mentoring, peer support, and lifting the visibility of women in sports, climate coverage, and leadership.

The group’s work, she states is already expanding to Samoa, PNG and Tonga.

She ended with a call for more women to step into local government leadership and to continue shaping national conversations that reflect the lives of women and girls in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts acknowledged the important role of the media and said Australia would continue to support initiatives that strengthen the industry.

