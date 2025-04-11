Man to front court for allegedly assaulting a minor

[File Photo]

A 50-year-old man will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today, charged with allegedly indecently assaulting an 8-year-old child.

Police say the accused and the victim are related.

The accused had allegedly indecently assaulted the victim inside her home and warned her not to tell anyone about the incident on Monday.

The victim later relayed the incident to a neighbour who then reported the matter to the Police.

The accused was charged with one count of indecent assault and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

