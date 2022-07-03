Man swept away

A man in his 30s is missing after he was swept away by strong currents while he was trying to cross a flooded bridge.

The incident took place near Naimasimasi Village, in Serua after 7 last night.

The victim was traveling with others in a village carrier, and when they approached the Wainikavou Bridge, they were advised to wait for the water to recede as the driver did not want to take the risk of crossing the flooded bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

The man who was allegedly intoxicated at the time tried to cross the flooded bridge.

Search efforts by villagers last night proved futile but today, a team from Navua Police Station will continue the search.