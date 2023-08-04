Man jailed for raping wife

A 61-year-old man has been jailed by the Lautoka High Court for raping his wife in December 2019.

The Court heard the victim and the accused are husband and wife but from July to December 2019, despite living under the same roof did not have any marital or sexual relationship.

On December 28th, the man was drinking beer while the complainant was sleeping in her room.

At around 11pm, when she was going to the washroom, the man came from behind, pushed her to the floor and raped her.

While delivering his sentence, Judge Justice Sunil Sharma said the victim trusted her husband that’s why lived in the same house despite their differences.

Justice Sharma says the man grossly breached her trust by his action.

He adds that in her impact statement, the victim has stated that she is embarrassed, mentally scarred and continues to have flashback of what the accused did.

The man has been jailed to eight years and nine months imprisonment for one count of rape with a non-parole period of seven years and nine months.