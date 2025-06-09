Man charged in viral robbery incident

A man captured in a viral aggravated robbery video has been charged and remanded in custody.

Police confirm the Tamavua-i-Wai resident was produced in court and is being held at the Korovou Remand Centre, while the search continues for a second suspect still on the run.

The Fiji Police Force says claims of inaction are false, as Samabula officers made an arrest soon after the report was lodged.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigations remain ongoing to locate the remaining suspect.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.