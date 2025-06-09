Man charged for alleged sacrilege

A man in his 30s has been charged for the case of alleged sacrilege at the Nasinu Gurdwara Guru Ravidass Temple on Saturday night.

Police say a report was received over the weekend that an unknown person had forcefully broken into the temple and stole a gas cylinder, burners, catering equipment and assorted items.

The Valelevu Crime Operations team were alerted and following some leads from information gathered, arrested the suspect from within the Valelevu area and recovered the alleged stolen items.

The accused has been charged with one count of sacrilege.

He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

