Magodro District villages support corporal punishment

[Photo: FILE]

Villages in the Magodro District of the Ba Highlands support the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.

During yesterday’s Education Bill consultation in Bukuya Village, Turaga ni Koro Iliavi Lewaravu argued that iTaukei students learn more effectively through physical discipline.

Lewaravu says, given the geographical location of Bukuya Village, which is situated in the interior of Ba, they respect the fact that the government had to visit them to hear their views on corporal punishment.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our children will only learn if they listen, and most of them do not listen to us parents or teachers, so the best way is to reintroduce corporal punishment.”

Lewaravu says they can see the attitude of youths who were in schools 16 years ago when corporal punishment was abolished in schools.

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure described Magodro’s response as overwhelming, noting strong support for the three bills under consultation.

The district recommends that the committee conduct consultations at their doorstep, expressing hope that this will be the first of many visits from the coalition government.

Consultations continues today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.