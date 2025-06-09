LTA wants road marshals back

file photo

The Land Transport Authority is planning to bring back road marshals.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says they have asked for this in their budget submission.

Rokosawa says the aim is to boost road safety by deploying more enforcement officers on the streets.

He says people often ignore traffic rules unless they see LTA teams present, so increasing visibility is a top priority.

He adds that they are requesting nearly half a million dollars in the upcoming national budget for this.

“You can see, along the main corridors, the number of billboards going up. Our school visitations, this contract together with the FRA, Land Transport Authority, and ACCF, are all part of the effort. But like I said, we’ll keep on improving. We don’t want to be seen as too ordinary. One of our targets in the upcoming budget is to bring back these road marshals.”

Rokosawa adds that the increased manpower will boost visibility and enforcement on the roads, aiming to encourage safer driving habits and improve overall road safety awareness.

Manager for Road Safety Education Watilala Fonu believes that promoting safe road behaviors and educating children is more important than focusing on compensation after accidents.

She adds that increasing visibility on the roads is key to improving road safety and encouraging safer driving behaviors.

