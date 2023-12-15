LTA cracks down on distracted driving

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is intensifying efforts to address the widespread issue of mobile communication use while driving, a dangerous habit that poses significant risks to road users.

Joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force are ongoing as authorities aim to curb this irresponsible behaviour on the roads.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says he is extremely concerned over public complaints regarding public service vehicle license holders engaging in distracted driving.

This category includes bus and taxi drivers, who play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of passengers and other road users.

Rokosawa emphasized that the use of mobile devices while driving not only jeopardizes the lives of those within the vehicle but also poses a serious threat to pedestrians and fellow motorists.

The LTA’s operations have identified numerous traffic offences, including improper use of mobile communication, speeding, careless driving, driving without a valid license, and driving with an expired license.

These offences are not limited to PSV drivers but also involve other license holders.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and actively participate in curbing distracted driving by documenting instances of the behaviour.

Rokosawa encouraged individuals to provide essential details such as video evidence or photos depicting the breach, the vehicle’s registration number, and specific incident details.

The fine for improper use of mobile communication is $100.