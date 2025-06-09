Local sets Guinness World Record for logo recognition

Anush Maharaj.

20-year-old university student Anush Maharaj has officially earned a place in the Guinness World Records after identifying 60 company logos in just 30 seconds.

Also known as The Mystic, Maharaj achieved the remarkable feat on 29 May this year.

He identified 60 logo in 30 seconds.

“This world record was held by India and they held the world record for the last three years. So, I attempted this record to represent my country in the Guinness World Record and so far no one has ever done this in the history of Fiji.”

So, I guess I might become, I am the first person in the history to ever achieve this by breaking the world record.

Maharaj says the challenge required him to correctly recognize and name logos from a wide range of global companies, all within a strict time frame.

The guidelines are really strict. And for that attempt you need to get at least two witnesses and two time keeper. So, they have to witness it, witness my attempt and they have to time it, like 30 seconds. So, I did this attempt in Ratu

Sukuna Park on the 29th of May and I submitted all the evidence. So, they reviewed it and they officially announced me as the current record holder.

Maharaj says he attempted this record title as a personal challenge and to represent his country.

This achievement marks the first time a Fijian has entered the Guinness World Records in this category.

