Limited airlift, airport size hold back North tourism arrivals

Tourism arrivals in Fiji’s Northern Division continue to lag, largely due to limited airlift capacity and inadequate airport infrastructure in Vanua Levu.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says the lack of larger runways remains a major barrier for hotels and community-based tourism operators trying to attract visitors to the North.

Despite the challenges, Gavoka is confident the NaVualiku Tourism Development Project will help lift the Northern Division’s share of national tourist arrivals, which currently stands at just four percent.

“That is the main challenge here in the North. Our current plan is to upgrade facilities to cater for ATR-72 aircraft in Matei, Savusavu and Labasa. If we can achieve this in the coming years, the North will see a surge in tourism arrivals.”

The Minister also revealed that the Vunilagi site remains a potential location for a future airport to service Savusavu, capable of accommodating both ATR-72 and larger aircraft, which could significantly boost arrivals.

He confirmed that further infrastructure developments under the NaVualiku Tourism Project will be rolled out over the next eight years, aimed at improving access and expanding tourism capacity across the Northern Division.

