Leaders demand active police engagement

Natovi jetty

Elders and village leaders in Ovalau, Levuka are urging the police to enhance security checks at jetties and deploy sniffer dogs to combat the rising issue of drug trafficking and consumption.

Concerns have emerged about the frequent movement of yachts in and out of the island, potentially facilitating illegal activities.

The high chief’s spokesperson in Ovalau Temesi Naidumu highlights the increasing problem of drug use and trafficking within Levuka’s villages, including claims that students are being exploited to transport and sell drugs.

Emphasizing zero tolerance towards drug use particularly in Lovoni Village, Naidumu calls for the protection of children and insists that law enforcement officers intensify their efforts.

“I am aware that drugs have infiltrated communities and villages and as leaders in our village we have been trying to educate children in the village to refrain from taking illicit drugs because it will harm them.”



Levuka Port

Naidumu calls for a collective approach between the police, chiefs, village headmen, and community leaders to intercept drug transportation and prevent its illegal consumption.

He suggests that increased police spot checks on the streets and at key jetties, including Natovi and Levuka, are crucial.



Nukutocia Village Headman Maikeli Tamani

Nukutocia Village Headman Maikeli Tamani criticizes the police force for citing manpower shortages as an excuse for their inadequate fight against drugs.

He insists that the police maximize their existing resources and enhance foot patrols, which have been neglected, contributing to the infiltration of drugs into villages.

“We invite representatives from the Fiji Police Force to our village to talk to youths and the whole village on how drugs affects a person’s development.”

Vuma Village Elder Usaia Delai stresses that regulations and policies against drugs are ineffective if officers responsible for enforcing them are not diligent in their duties. He urges the police and the government to ensure that officers actively engage with communities and villages to protect children from drugs.

“We’ve been doing our best to ensure the safety of our children and we will continue to work with police to address drug abuse and minimise its impacts in our villages.”

Leaders in Ovalau believe that the fight against drugs can be strengthened through increased police patrols, better use of existing resources and enhanced collaboration between law enforcement and community leaders.

Meanwhile, concerns raised by elders in Ovalau have also been directed to police and they will get back to us soon.