Laucala Beach project approved

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

The government has approved the Nokonoko Integrated Development, a large residential and commercial project at Laucala Beach.

The initiative aims to transform the Suva-Nausori corridor and boost growth.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo explained that the approval followed a strict review.

“We are not abandoning our environmental obligations; we are upholding them by enforcing the highest standards of sustainability. This project demonstrates that development and conservation are not mutually exclusive goals.”

Backed by local and international investors, Vosarogo states the project promises to create jobs, boost business investment, and upgrade infrastructure, delivering tangible benefits to the community.

He also emphasizes that sustainability is central, with the highest environmental standards enforced.

Community input, according to Vosarogo shaped the planning process with residents supporting the initiative for its potential to enhance property values, amenities and economic growth.

The Nokonoko development is set to become a national benchmark for sustainable urban planning, balancing economic, environmental and social gains.

