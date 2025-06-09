Lau islanders raise shipping infrastructure concerns

Residents of the Lau Islands are concerned over inconsistent shipping schedules and a critical lack of wharf infrastructure.

With only five functional ports serving the group’s 19 islands, the movement of both people and essential goods is severely restricted.

These logistical bottlenecks create persistent hardships for the community, who remain heavily dependent on sea transport for their daily survival.

Lau Women representative, Safaira Tagivuni says, the ship is scheduled to provide services to the Lau Group once a month, but this is not sufficient.

“Ships are delayed or don’t arrive, which affects everything: our access to medical care, our children’s education, and even the transport of food and building materials.”

Tagivuni is also concerned about the lack of proper infrastructure on the Jetties.

The islanders raised these concerns during the National Rural Development Plan consultation, which aims to involve and engage everyone while addressing key issues in a way that balances and meets the diverse needs of the community.

