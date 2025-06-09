Landowners receive $44 annually for Monasavu Dam

Monasavu

A Monasavu landowner has received just over $1,000 in total over the past 24 years since the Monasavu Dam’s establishment, with compensation repayments as low as $44 per year.

This inadequate sum follows a court agreement stipulating that landowners be compensated a total of $52.8 million for the Monasavu Dam catchment area.

Aisea Burelevu Naqa, a Vatuba tribe member and landowner, asserts this arrangement is unjust, claiming their lawyer, Isireli Fa, is misleading them and depriving them of thousands of dollars.

Naqa says the seven clans or yavusa and 12 tribes or mataqali that are landowners of the Monasavu dam claim this unjust system of repayment has led them to ask more questions than receive answers.

“We get paid very little, so when we visit Fa’s office to verify things, he is either not in the office or is somewhere else. He has never been to the village ever since the distribution of the first lease.”

Naqa claims that with the $460,000 that’s paid to every mataqali every six months, 40 percent or $104,000 is deducted by Fa for development purposes, and they have no idea where that money has gone since 2016.

“Its 40 percent and we still don’t know where that money is going, nothing. No statement so imagine from then until now.”

He claims they are then distributed the 60 percent of the $460,000, which is $276,000, and for his mataqali alone, each member is given a $22 cheque.

“The $22 cheque is after a deduction of $10 cheque fee by Fa. In this day and age, what can you buy for $22. Most of us do not want to even go and collect their cheques.”

When contacted by FBC News for an interview regarding this matter, Isireli Fa only responded via email and declined the invitation for an interview saying it does not serve any legitimate purpose.

Fa further wrote that all the information that FBC News is seeking clarifications on are well known to the Monasavu landowners.

He considers the Monasavu matter successfully concluded, expressing satisfaction with their clients’ results.

Fa further adds they have addressed these allegations through Facebook videos stating their office staff are available for concerns, but they will not do more.

The ongoing dispute highlights significant concerns among Monasavu landowners regarding transparency, fairness, and accountability in the distribution of compensation funds related to the dam.

With thousands of landowners involved, the call for clear answers and proper management of funds remains strong.

